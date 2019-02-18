Holmes wins after 3 years, claims Genesis Open title

JB Holmes handled the windy conditions better as he rallied from a four-shot deficit in the final round here to win the Genesis Open tournament, his first victory in three years.

While the top names struggled, Holmes, who started the final round four shots shy of Justin Thomas, shot one-under 70 to claim his fifth win on Sunday.

It was marathon finish on Sunday as players like Thomas and his group played as many as 34 holes.

They played 34 holes due to a seven-hour rain delayed at the start of the week.

It was difficult for the golfers to adjust to the cold temperature and brisk winds.

Even though the high winds usually caused havoc on ball flight, it was the effect on the putting surfaces that brought a lot of grief.

As Holmes carded 70 to get to 14-under, Thomas, who at one stage was 17-under, slipped to 75 and ended second at 13-under.

Thomas even four-putted for a double bogey. The last three putts were inside eight feet and the final miss was from two feet. He had two three-putts and a four-putt on his back nine.

Tournament hosts Tiger Woods, who at one stage reached as high as tied-fourth, shot even par 72 to finish tied 15th, while Jordan Spieth, a contender after the third round, shot 81, which included a double bogey, a triple bogey and a quadruple bogey on the infamous par-4 10th hole.

Holmes also had two three-putts for bogey on the back nine par-5s. Scott missed five putts from inside nine feet over a five-hole span to throw away his chances and finish seventh.

