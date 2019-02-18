Pall of gloom descends on Haryana's village after soldier's death during encounter

A pall of gloom descended on village in Rewari district of following the death of Sepoy in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Monday.

Three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in a fierce 16-hour encounter, in which an and four security forces personnel lost their lives.

Sepoy of the Rashtriya Rifles was killed during the encounter.

Hari Singh's father too served in the His village is located on the Haryana- border.

is survived by his wife and a son.

In a message issued here, Chief Minister said the entire country salutes the spirit with which the soldiers are fighting the terrorists.

Expressing grief on Hari Singh's death, Khattar said soldiers from have always made supreme sacrifices for the country.

The last rites of Hari Singh will be held on Tuesday.

