Gujarat Govt forms Transgender Welfare Board

The government has formed a special board for the community, an official release said Monday.

The ' Welfare Bord' has been constituted by the to provide social security to the community, it said.

After the recognised transgenders as a third gender in 2014, the UnionMinistry of Social Justice and Empowerment had constituted an expert committee to examine various issues of the community, the release said.

Based on the committee's findings, the apex court had asked state governments to constitute welfare boards for the the community, it added.

The new board will have the state social justice and empowerment minister as its

It will have 16 other members, including two transgender-women representatives, two male transgenders, two from the eunuch community and two representatives of NGOs. The rest of the members will be government officials.

It will work for uplift and development of the transgender community, it said.

As a state-run agency, the board will have powers to introduce special schemes for the community, the release added.

