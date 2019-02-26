HomeLane.com raises Rs 33 cr from JSW Ventures, others

HomeLane.com, an online home interiors brand, Tuesday said it has raised Rs 33 crore from JSW Ventures, Partners and

The company will deploy the bridge round funding for expansion of its experience centres in existing and new markets, it said in a statement.

A part of the funds will also be utilised to boost technology and for brand strengthening, it added.

"HomeLane's strategic focus has always been to provide a seamless home designing and furnishing experience to urban Indian home buyers...We will also be leveraging a part of this (funding) for brand strengthening and to boost our technology platform, which has aided our customers and designers immensely," said.

currently operates in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi- It has nine experience centres and over 500 designers on its platform.

The company aims to double the number of experience centres across by the end of 2019, the statement said.

