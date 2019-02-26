JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Iran's foreign minister hopes resignation empowers diplomats

NCLAT dismisses plea of Monnet Power RP over claims of BHEL
Business Standard

HomeLane.com raises Rs 33 cr from JSW Ventures, others

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

HomeLane.com, an online home interiors brand, Tuesday said it has raised Rs 33 crore from JSW Ventures, Accel Partners and Sequoia Capital.

The company will deploy the bridge round funding for expansion of its experience centres in existing and new markets, it said in a statement.

A part of the funds will also be utilised to boost technology and for brand strengthening, it added.

"HomeLane's strategic focus has always been to provide a seamless home designing and furnishing experience to urban Indian home buyers...We will also be leveraging a part of this (funding) for brand strengthening and to boost our technology platform, which has aided our customers and designers immensely," HomeLane.com co-founder and CEO Srikanth Iyer said.

HomeLane.com currently operates in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR. It has nine experience centres and over 500 designers on its platform.

The company aims to double the number of experience centres across India by the end of 2019, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 26 2019. 17:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements