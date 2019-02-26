Vatican: Cardinal Pell says he's innocent; news is painful

The Vatican on Tuesday described as "painful" the of the conviction of Australian George Pell, one of Francis' top aides, by an for molesting two choirboys in the 1990s, but insisted the prelate has the right to defend himself until the appeals process is completed.

on Tuesday read a brief statement but took no questions about the conviction, which was delivered unanimously in Victoria state County Court in December. Due to a strict court order, of the verdict couldn't be published until Tuesday.

The pontiff "to guarantee the course of justice" has confirmed precautionary measures he already had taken against Pell, including banning him from publicly celebrating Mass, and "as is the rule, contact in any way and form with minors," Gisotti said.

had tapped as his in 2014 as part of Vatican determination to reform its scandal-plagued financial system, even though some allegations against the Australian were known at that time. Pell's conviction likely further stains Francis' record on cracking down on credibly abused clergy.

The court verdict represented "painful that, we are well aware, has shocked very many people, not only in Australia," Gisotti said. "As we have affirmed on other occasions, we restate the utmost respect for Australian judiciary authorities," he said.

"In the name of this respect, we now await the outcome of the appeals trial, recalling that has reiterated his innocence and has the right to defend himself until the final level" of Australia's justice system, the said.

"While awaiting the definitive judgment, we unite ourselves to the Australian bishops in praying for all the victims of abuse, reiterating our commitment to do everything possible so that the church is a safe home for all, especially for children and the most vulnerable." Gisotti said.

has been accused by critics of casting doubt on some victims' allegations against high-profile clergy, including a notable case in

In 2016, during a flight back to after a pilgrimage in Poland, responded cautiously to a question posed by about how to properly handle the case.

"One shouldn't before justice judges," Francis replied. "If I gave a judgment in favor or against Pell, it wouldn't be good, because I'd be judging ahead" of civilian justice, likening that to "the judgment of gossip." He added: "Pay attention to what justice will decide," concluding: "Once justice has spoken, I will speak.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)