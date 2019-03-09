Honda Racing India bag points in ARRC opener

The Idemitsu Racing team had reasons to cheer as both riders- and rookie finished among the points in the first round of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia, Saturday.

After a solid practice Friday where ended up seventh, the Chennai rider recorded the best ever finish by an Indian in the AP250 class, by taking 11th spot, bettering the previous 13th, a press release said.

Teenager Senthil secured two points by finishing 14th in his debut ARRC race, to ensure seven points for the Indian in the season-opener.

Prabhu Nagaraj, vice-presidentBrand & Communications, Motorcycle & Scooter Pvt. Ltd., praised Sethu and Senthil for their performances.

"Charged with today's results and learning, we are challenging ourselves to better our results even more in tomorrow's second race," he added.

The 21-year old Sethu made a good start from 14th on the grid and moved into the leading bunch in the first lap, before having to drop back due to other rider's crash.

He persevered and overtook two riders in lap four and maintained his 11th position till the last lap to record his best ever finish in AP250 class to claim five points.

"After my best ever finish at 14th, I was charged up. I made a great start and overtook 9 riders to reach 5th spot in first lap itself. But just then the 2 riders before me crashed and I had to go back to save myself. I was happy to finish 11th," Sethu said after the race.

Senthil started 17th and overtook three riders in the opening lap and finished 14th to become the first ever Indian rookie to score a point in Asia Road Racing Championship.

Lucky Hendriansya of Honda won the AP250 race.

