Honda racing announces ambitious plans for new season

Motorcycle and Scooter (HMSI) Friday announced its international team for theAsia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) and (TTC) season 2019.

Rajiv Sethu, who made his debut in ARRC 2017 and secured 27th position the next year, would represent Idemitsu Racing in Production 250cc class, HMSI Vice President (Brand and Communications) told reporters here.

Third place winner in the National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) Pro-Stock 165cc championship -- on the domestic front -- , 17-year-old would be riding alongside Sethu.

"With two of India's most promising riders representing the Idemitsu Racing at level, we are aiming that our boys climb the top group and make India proud on the international stage in 2019," Nagaraj said.

We are staying true to our commitment towards our motorsport direction announced last year, he said, adding that development of the two next generation riders to the Asian platform is being pushed aggressively.

HMSI also announced 14-year old of Chennai and 18-year old as new riders for 2019's NSF 250.

"Giving priority to developing not just world-class riders, but also technicians, P Prabhakaran would join Honda 'Dream Racing Team with SHOWA' cometing in new category Superbike 1000cc class (ASB1000) as part of HADR technical team," HMSI said.

ARRC is Asia's most competitive motorcycle road racing championship held since 1996.

The 2019 season would have a total of seven rounds across five countries (Malaysia - 2, Australia, - 2, and South Korea) starting from March 8.

"Starting from identifying high potential riders as young as 13 years through our Idemitsu Honda India Talent Hunt to aiming to develop a top Indian ridder for MotoGP, Honda has an aggressive roadmap to support young Indian riders to realise their dreams," Nagaraj said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)