Don't 'trivialise' sacrifice of jawans by resorting to 'hate' campaign: JKNPP

The Tuesday cautioned people against "traps" of "opportunist politicians" and said "we cannot trivialise" the sacrifice of security personnel by resorting to "hate campaigns".

The party also appealed the and youth to expose and oppose the "nefarious designs" of divisive forces that are trying to create communal divide for political motives.

"We cannot trivialise the supreme sacrifice of our valiant jawans by resorting to hate campaigns and communal violence," JKNPP and former said at a youth convention in district.

He said people "need to unite to face the onslaught of the enemy rather than falling in the trap of opportunist politicians".

"We have to give the message of united We need to stand by the nation and express solidarity with the bravehearts," Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)