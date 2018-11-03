Jharkhan CM announces mobile phones to 28 lakh state's farmers

Saturday announced to provide to 28 lakh farmers of the state.

He said the decision was in support of realising Prime Minister's efforts on the idea of the Digital India.

The is working on the idea of Digital India,so we should also work on the idea of digital The will provide to 28 lakh farmers in the coming budget to get rid of corruption and provide transparency, an official release said quoting Das.

Attending Krishi Samagam programme as the chief guest, Das invited farmers to be in the two-day Agriculture and Food Summit to be organized on November 29 and 30 in Ranchi.

The purpose of this summit is over all development of farmers through exchange of technology, farming techniques etc., he said.

On farming, Das said, Farmers will have to move towards organic farming. The increased minimum support price to fulfill the demand of farmers, so that the goal of doubling their income by 2022 can be achieved.

He said, Earlier farmers did not know about condition of soil, but when the was the of Gujarat, he started Soil Health Card scheme in Now farmers can assess the condition of their soil and can treat and produce according to that.

So far, three lakh soil cards have been distributed in (A total) 22 lakh farmers are required to get this card, which the officials of the department should ensure and make this card available to the remaining farmers.

Sudhir Tripathi, Development Commissioner D K Tiwari, to the Chief Minister, Sunil Kumar Barnwal, Puja Singhal, and farmers of the state were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)