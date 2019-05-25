Hope Gambhir meets people on dusty roads, not cheat them by using duplicate: AAP

The Saturday took a dig at newly-elected East MP Gautam Gambhir, saying he should meet the people on the dusty roads and not "cheat them" by sending his duplicate as he did during the campaigning period.

In a statement, said, "We offer our best wishes to all seven BJP MPs and expect them to work on Police, DDA ( Development Authority) and MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi). All of these departments are directly under their central government and lot needs to be done in them.

" was cheating (the) public (by) using his duplicate to campaign in (the) hot afternoon while he was sitting in Public will forgive him if he himself meets people on dusty and sunny roads of Delhi."



During campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls, Delhi Deputy had alleged was using a "duplicate" to campaign for him in order to avoid the heat.

The Aam Aadmi Party had shared pictures of the alleged impersonator on Twitter, claiming the man was actually a

BJP's won the East Delhi seat, beating nearest rival from the by a margin of over 3.91 lakh votes. The AAP's candidate stood third.

Ahead of the polls, the had accused Gambhir of distributing "obscene and derogatory" pamphlets about Marlena, an alumnus.

The former cricketer-turned had retorted saying, "I do not have any words for him ( Arvind Kejriwal) if he can level such allegation just to win a seat. You can lose an election and move ahead but how can one face himself after losing his conscience.

