Mamata revamps party organisation to counter BJP's rise

In the wake of the BJP's stellar performance in the elections in West Bengal, TMC supremo and Minister Saturday cracked the against internal strife and revamped the party organisation.

The also clipped the wings of her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, considered number two in the party. All the districts under him where the BJP has won have been taken away and given to other leaders.

"We have made several changes in the party organisation. The candidates who have put up good fight but has lost has been given additional responsibilities," Banerjee said after an hour-long meeting with all the candidates and senior leaders of the party.

Hitting out at a section of party leaders for allegedly succumbing to the lure of money, Banerjee said steps were taken against such leaders.

She also attacked the leaders who have switched over to the BJP and won elections sayihg, "When I take step against a corrupt leader and throw him out of the party, he joins another party and wins election."



The TMC made several changes in the party organisation in districts such as Jhargram, West Burdwan, Malda, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad Purulia, Bankura, West Midnapore and Nadia.

was the party observer for Purulia and Bankura districts. Now, senior ledaer Shubhendu Adhikari has been given the charge of those two districts where the BJP has made deep inroads.

Banerjee also indicated that she will deal strictly with government officers who neglected the projects of the people.

Accusing the BJP of forcibly taking over offices across the state, Banerjee said she has asked the party leaders to get back those offices by Monday.

