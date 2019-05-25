Ex-Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal, wife restricted from leaving country

founder and his wife Anita were on Saturday stopped from leaving the country by immigration authorities at minutes before their aircraft was about to take off for via Dubai, an said.

The couple was on board flight EK 507.

An said the aircraft was called back to the parking bay at the time of taxiing.

" and wife travelling to on EK 507 were restricted from leaving the country," the said.

A source at said the couple was travelling with four big-sized suitcases.

"The checked-in baggage (suitcases) was in the name of The baggage was also offloaded, which delayed the flight by more than an hour," the source added.

The flight was scheduled to depart at 3.35 pm. After deplaning the couple, it took off after 5 pm.

could not be reached for comments. Response to a query sent to Emirates was also awaited.

The specific reason for stopping the Goyal couple from taking the flight could not be immediately ascertained.

According to sources, Naresh Goyal was travelling for a meeting with executives of carrier Etihad and the on revival plan for the now-defunct

The stopped flying from April 17 due to an acute liquidity crisis.

Earlier this week, had said it was evaluating the opportunity to invest in Jet Airways.

In April, Jet Airways had written to the police demanding that passports of Goyal and other directors of the be impounded as the staff had not been paid salaries for several months.

Naresh and had resigned from the board of Jet Airways, which the former founded 26 years ago, in March following a debt restructuring plan. He had also resigned as the airline's

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)