Hope Nanar will not be revived later like Enron: Chavan

Congress Ashok Chavan said Sunday that scrapping of Nanar mega-refinery project was a political deal between the and

Talking to reporters in Nanded, Chavan said he hoped Nanar would not go the way of power project at Dabhol.

The Sena and had promised to dump the project in the Arabian sea, but when they came to power (in 1995) the project was revived, said Chavan, a former minister.

He had visited Nanar and found that locals were opposed to the project, he said.

The government on March 2 officially made it clear that a Rs 3 will not come up at Nanar in the coastal Ratnagiri district.

As the Sena was opposed to citing local opposition, minister Devendra Fadnavis, while announcing a tie-up between the and Sena for coming polls, had announced last month that the project would be shifted.

Reacting to Chavan's statement, Sena said her party will not allow Nanar project to become either or 'Adarsh', in an apparent reference to the Adarsh housing scam in which Chavan had faced allegations of corruption.

