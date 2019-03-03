'JEI schools, mosques, orphanages kept outside scope of seizure: JK admin'

The government Sunday said the schools, mosques and orphanages being run by banned (JEI) have so far been kept outside the ambit of

The clarification came hours after said the ban on "is having a major social impact" in and appealed to the government to "urgently review" its decision to seal schools and mosques run by it.

"Schools, mosques and orphanages have been kept outside the scope of and sealing in the wake of the ban imposed by the on Jamaat-e-Islami, J&K," spokesman clarified this evening.

He said the action is being taken against offices, assets, properties and other equipment of the banned outfit.

"The ban is for five years and subsequent orders to do so have been issued by the and the deputy commissioners."



The Centre Thursday banned Jamaat-e-Islami, for five years under on grounds that it was "in close touch" with militant outfits and was expected to "escalate secessionist movement" in the state.

A notification, banning the group under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was issued by the after a high-level meeting on security, chaired by

The police have launched a major crackdown on the socio-religious organisation across the state, arresting over 150 of its leaders and activists and sealing its properties including offices and houses over the past week, besides freezing accounts linked to the organisation.

