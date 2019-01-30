Aasia Bibi can travel anywhere inside Pakistan or abroad: FO

Christian woman Aasia Bibi, who was acquitted by Pakistan's in a case, has the right to travel anywhere inside the country or abroad, the said on Wednesday.

A three-member bench headed by and comprising Justice and Justice threw out a petition seeking to review the apex court's decision to acquit 47-year-old on Tuesday.

said that can travel inside or make a foreign visit as she has been cleared from all charges from the highest court of the law, Geo TV reported.

is finally a free woman after all the legal impediments in her way came to an end on Tuesday.

"Based on merit, this review petition is dismissed," Khosa told a hearing at the apex court, which overturned Asia Bibi's death sentence for last year.

Bibi may leave shortly as there are threats to her life. Her two daughter had already shifted to She has been in protective custody and the government has refused to disclose her whereabouts.

