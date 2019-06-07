Hot weather conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab

Hot conditions persisted at most places in and on Friday, with recording a maximum of 43.1 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius, up one notch from normal, while Hisar in registered a high of 43 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department report said here.

The mercury in Ambala settled at 40.6 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, the holy city experienced a hot day at 41.4 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal, while and recorded above-normal maximum temperatures of 41 degrees Celsius and 41.2 degrees Celsius.

