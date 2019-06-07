JUST IN
Business Standard

Hot weather conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Hot weather conditions persisted at most places in Haryana and Punjab on Friday, with Bhiwani recording a maximum of 43.1 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius, up one notch from normal, while Hisar in Haryana registered a high of 43 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department report said here.

The mercury in Ambala settled at 40.6 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, the holy city Amritsar experienced a hot day at 41.4 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal, while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded above-normal maximum temperatures of 41 degrees Celsius and 41.2 degrees Celsius.

First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 19:00 IST

