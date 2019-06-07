Accelerator program to power innovative solutions in healthcare sector

Sustainable Health Initiative (SHI) was launched Friday with an aim to power in sector for long-term social, health, and environmental impact in emerging economies.

The collaborative accelerator program was launched by The and Institute for Global Health Launch (YIGH), supported by non-profit

The SHI is a 24-week long interdisciplinary business accelerator program for young and early stage startups building innovative solutions in

As part of this program, each startup will receive up to USD 70,000 in seed funding, mentorship from Yale's faculty and alumni, as well as benefits from a network of Indian industry experts.

In addition, the program includes structured sessions to help the selected startups evolve into a sustainable and scalable business model, refine their go-to-market strategy and build a global network.

"Around the world, we face growing health and economic disparities. The public sector cannot fully address the scope and scale of these challenges without private sector ingenuity and creativity," Sten Vermund, Dean, School of Public Health, said.

"We are enthusiastic about the launch today of the Sustainable Health Initiative to further find innovate solutions that will have a significant impact on the health of communities in India, the U.S., and around the world," he added.

The objective of the event was to inspire, align, and connect founders, investors and coaches to create a community, with a shared focus on ushering innovative and scalable solutions to the Indian

