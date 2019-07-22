18,000 Delhi flats to be allotted to applicants Tuesday, DDA to draw lots

Preparations are underway at the Vikas Sadan in New Delhi for the draw of lots for allotment of flats to applicants under the DDA'S Housing Scheme 2019 slated to be held on July 23, officials said on Monday.

The scheme, which ended on June 10, is for sale of nearly 18,000 newly-built flats in Delhi's Vasant Kunj and Narela residential areas, for which the has received about 50,000 applications.

"The draw of lots for the scheme will be held on July 23 and begin at 12 noon, and the process will be streamed live on the web through the website," a senior official said.

"All preparations are being made for the randomised computer-based draw of lots for the scheme," he said.

"Interested applicants can also visit the DDA headquarters at Vikas Sadan at INA to watch the proceedings at Nagarik Suvidha Kendra," he added.

The 2019 was launched on March 25, offering flats across four categories.

The deadline for application was extended by a month till June 10, after getting a lukewarm response. The earlier deadline was May 10.

"As many as 17,922 flats are on offer in four categories -- HIG, MIG, LIG and EWS," a senior DDA official had earlier said.

The flats available in these categories are - 488 (HIG), 1,555 (MIG), 8,383 (LIG) and 7,496 (EWS).

For the economically weaker section (EWS) category, the application fee was fixed at Rs 25,000, for the LIG category it was Rs 1 lakh and for MIG and HIG flats Rs 2 lakh.

DDA's vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor had on June 11 attributed the poor response by applicants to bulk of the flats being located in Narela area in outer Delhi, among other factors.

Recently, the DDA had approved a proposal to reduce cost of EWS flats in Narela, part of the online Housing Scheme 2019, "by up to 40 per cent of the construction cost".

The modified rates would apply to allottees of the current scheme. In case of left over flats, it would be re-advertised soon at reduced rates.

This will help in making these flats at concessional rates to economically weaker section, it had said.