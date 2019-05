HP BJP women's wing chief asks Sidhu to apologise for 'anti-women' remarks

Women's Wing Sunday sought apology from for his "anti-women" remarks likening with a new bride.

Cricketer-turned-politician Sidhu Saturday said PM Modi is like that new bride who puts on a pretence, rather than actually working, in her marital household.

"Modi is like a new bride who prepares less rotis but clangs her bangles more to show the neighbourhood that she is neck deep in work. I'm asking the PM the umpteenth time to list one achievement of his in his five-year tenure," Sidhu said in

In a statement issued in Dharamshala Sunday, BJP's Goswami said Sidhu's remark indicated his and Congress' "anti-women" mindset.

"Indian women nowadays are achieving success in every field but Sidhu sees them only with anti-women mindset,' she said.

Goswami said the Congress, by issuing such statements, wants to show that the women, who constitute around half of the country's population, are "weak".

"Sidhu and the should apologise from women for making such statement," she said.

She accused of "sheltering goons against women".

