BJP slams Sidhu for urging Muslims to vote out Modi

The on Tuesday slammed Navjot Singh Sidhu, cricketer-turned-politician and leader, for allegedly urging Muslim voters to vote out the BJP and in the elections, and said it would approach to the against it.

Sidhu at an election rally in Katihar, while campaigning for veteran and former Union urged Muslims voters to exercise their franchises en bloc and defeat Modi.

Sidhu reportedly said, "Do not consider yourself as being in minority. You constitute the majority here. You are about 64 per cent of the population here. Do not fall into the trap of people like (Asaduddin) ( of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen). They have been propped up by the BJP."

"Recognise your strength and vote en block to defeat Modi," he said.

Katihar is part of the backward Seemanchal region in with a sizeable Muslim population.

The BJP said the EC should take a suo motu cognisance in the matter and take suitable action against Singh. "The party would also approach the EC in this connection," he said.

BJP state said the party had condemned the remarks made by Sidhu. "His speech exposed the policy of minority appeasement," he said.

"Our party under Modi's leadership has been working with the motto 'sabka sath sabka vikas' and the Congress has nothing to offer except divisive politics," Kumar said.

"We would urge the EC to take suo motu cognisance of his utterances and take suitable action," he said.

Katihar constituency will go to the polls in the second phase on April 18.

