HP: Max temperatures drop by 3-4 degrees, Una hottest at 38.6 deg C

Maximum temperatures in decreased by three to four notches even as the remained dry in the state on Sunday, with Una being the hottest at 38.6 degrees

The department has forecast thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty winds in parts of the state till June 18 and issued a yellow warning indicating severe weather over the next few days.

The maximum temperature in Paonta Sahib was 38 degrees Celsius, followed by Nahan (36.2), Bilaspur (36), Kangra (35.8) and Hamirpur (35.6), the meteorological department said.

Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 26.7 degrees Celsius, while Manali registered a high of 25.2 degrees

