Chief Minister Manohar Lal and Pal Gurjar Sunday visited the Palwal residence of Flight Lieutenant Ashish Tanwar, who was among 13 killed in the crash in Arunachal Pradesh, and offered condolences to his family.

Gurjar, who is the for social justice and empowerment , is an from

29-year-old Tanwar is survived by his wife Sandhya, father Radhe Lal, mother and, sister

While expressing his condolence, told the bereaved family that the is with them in this hour of grief.

"Ashish left a mark of his ability at a very young age. The sudden loss is difficult to compensate," an official statement here quoted him as saying.

The had Thursday said that all 13 people on board the aircraft were dead.

Tanwar and his wife Sandhya, an air traffic control officer, were posted at same from where the plane took off. They had last visited his native village when he had come to cast his vote in on May 12 for the Lok Sabha elections.

The Russian-origin aircraft was going from Jorhat in to Menchuka advanced landing ground near the border with on June 3 when it lost contact around half-an-hour after taking off.

The wreckage of the plane was spotted by an IAF chopper on Tuesday at a height of 12,000 ft near Gatte village on the border of Siang and Shi-Yomi districts, after eight days of a involving a fleet of aircraft and choppers as well as ground forces.

