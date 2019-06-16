JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Dutch armed forces personnel take part in largest ever yoga day celebrations in Amsterdam
Business Standard

Police constable commits suicide in Delhi's Kanjhawala

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A 34-year-old Delhi Police constable allegedly committed suicide Sunday after hanging himself in Kanjhawala area here, officials said.

The deceased constable was identified as Kulbir Singh, a resident of Kanjhawla, they said.

He was a constable (driver) posted at the Delhi Police Control Room (PCR).

According to a senior police officer, they received information regarding the incident from a hospital at around 11 am on Sunday.

Singh was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

During initial investigation, it was found that Singh hanged himself with a rope in a tin shed in a plot in Lal Dora here. The plot is away from his house, police said.

Rajinder Singh, the father of the constable, said Kulbir Singh was depressed from the past 15 days.

Kulbir Singh is survived by his wife and two children aged eight and 10, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 16 2019. 20:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU