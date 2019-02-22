JUST IN
Business Standard

PM Modi, S Korean Prez Moon hold constructive talks on trade, defence and security

Press Trust of India  |  Seoul 

Primer Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held constructive talks on Friday on enhancing bilateral cooperation in key areas including trade, investment, defence and security.

Modi, who is on a two-day visit to South Korea to strengthen India's strategic ties with the country, was accorded an official reception at the Blue House, the executive office and official residence of the South Korean President here. He also met First lady Kim Jung-sook.

Addressing the media after the "productive talks" with President Moon, Prime Minister Modi said that South Korea is an important partner in India's economic transformation.

Our trade and investment are growing, he said.

PM @narendramodi & Korean President @moonriver365 held constructive talks on enhancing cooperation in trade & investment, defence & security, energy, space, Start-Ups and people-to-people exchanges, said Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 09:35 IST

