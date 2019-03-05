Chinese tech company on Tuesday opened a cybersecurity lab in Brussels, the heart of the European Union, as it tries to win over government leaders and fight back US allegations that its equipment poses a risk.

Company executives inaugurated the European Cybersecurity Center, which will allow the companies that are its customers to review the source code running its network gear.

The launch comes amid a standoff between the U.S. and over Technologies, the world's biggest maker of for new high-speed

The US has been lobbying allies to shun Huawei because of fears its equipment could facilitate digital espionage by China's communist leaders.

The new lab in the Belgian capital gives Huawei a venue to reassure the EU's policymakers about its cybersecurity credentials.

It opened a similar center in Bonn, Germany, in November and funds a government-run British testing site, the Huawei Cyber Security Evaluation Centre, that opened in 2010.

"We welcome all regulators, standards organizations, and customers to fully use this platform to collaborate more closely on security standards, verification mechanisms, and security technology innovation," said Ken Hu, deputy at Huawei.

is Huawei's biggest market outside China, and the company hopes to play a key role in building the continent's 5G networks, in competition with Scandinavian rivals and Fifth-generation mobile networks enable lightning fast download speeds and reduce signal lag, advances that will be used in smart factories, self-driving cars and remote surgery.

Both sides went public with their fight last week at MWC Barcelona, the world's biggest industry show, with Huawei's rotating saying in a keynote speech that "we don't do bad things" and would "never plant backdoors" in its equipment.

US officials told reporters at the same event that they were pressing other governments and companies to consider the threat posed by Huawei but did not offer any specific evidence it was a risk.

Washington's campaign against Huawei includes criminal charges against its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, who the US wants to extradite from to face charges she misled banks about the company's business with

Despite the US campaign, there are signs that European governments and mobile companies are resisting a blanket ban on Huawei equipment. GSMA, the mobile industry's group, has recommended a testing and certification program.

In an annual review of Huawei's engineering practices published in July, Britain's cybersecurity agency noted "shortcomings" that "exposed new risks in the U.K. " But none were deemed of medium or high priority.

