Five KPLT militants held in Assam

Five hardcore Peoples' Liberation Tigers (KPLT) militants have been arrested in Assam's Anglong district on Monday, police said.

Operations had been stepped up in the three hill districts of Anglong, West and Dima Hasao districts following several incidents of kidnapping and extortions in these areas, DIG Central Range Dey said.

The militants were allegedly also involved in rhino poaching, police said.

SP said Rs 25 lakh in cash along with four pistols, live ammunitions, magazines and several SIM cards were recovered from their possession.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)