Five KPLT militants held in Assam

Five hardcore Karbi Peoples' Liberation Tigers (KPLT) militants have been arrested in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Monday, police said.
Operations had been stepped up in the three hill districts of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts following several incidents of kidnapping and extortions in these areas, DIG Central Range Dilip Kumar Dey said.
The militants were allegedly also involved in rhino poaching, police said.
Karbi Anglong SP Gaurav Upadhyaya said Rs 25 lakh in cash along with four pistols, live ammunitions, magazines and several SIM cards were recovered from their possession.
