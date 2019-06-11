Women travelling in Delhi Metro to and from NCR destinations may get fare exemption: Minister

Women travelling in the Metro to and from destinations may get benefit of the AAP government's fare exemption scheme if their boarding or de-boarding station lies in the national capital, said Monday.

The government has proposed to allow free ride to women in public transport buses and Metro trains in view of their safety.

Metro trains run across and also connect destinations including Gurgaon, Faridabad, and in and Ghaziabad and Noida in

"We can do this for such women commuters travelling between Delhi and destinations," Gahlot told reporters.

The Transport department and (DMRC) are preparing a detailed report on the proposal.

The transport department has was directed by Gahlot to prepare a Cabinet note on the proposal by June 11.

The government has extended the last date for receiving feedback on the proposal from stakeholders to June 30. Earlier, the feedback was to be collected till June 15.

(DDC) vice-chairperson said around 3,700 suggestions and opinions of the people were received through email till Monday.

The said that the report of DMRC was awaited. There was no major issue as far as implementing the fare exemption in public transport buses was concerned, he said.

Electronic ticketing machines being used by conductors in DTC and Cluster buses will have to be slightly modified so that a woman passenger could be counted while showing no fare charged for her commute, he said.

The plans to provide subsidy to the public transporters, including DMRC, for fare exemption to be given to women passengers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)