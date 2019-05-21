Huawei launches Android 9-based Honor 20 series amid Google ban scare

Chinese launched its 20 series of Android-based Tuesday amid uncertainty over the access to key services of the owned by giant

with President George Zhao, however, were cancelled due to the controversy over Google's plan to cut ties with Huawei, which considers a national security threat.

An media team told that interviews with Zhao were cancelled because "it is a sensitive time" for the brand as well as parent The Honor is a sub-brand of

The company did not cancel the launch of Honor 20 series, based on 9 platform, as it is a Google-certified device and the US has said that it will continue to provide to all existing devices from Huawei group, the said.

Last week, the had placed Huawei and its affiliates on a blacklist, a move that essentially bans the Chinese firm from purchasing parts and components from American without the approval.

Monday barred Huawei devices from accessing its proprietary services like and amid the ongoing trade war between the US and

Pointing out that it had made substantial contributions to the development and growth of around the world, Huawei said it has worked closely with Android's open-source platform to develop an ecosystem that has benefitted both users and the industry.

"Huawei will continue to provide security updates and to all existing Huawei and Honor and tablet products, covering those that have been sold and that are still in stock globally. We will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience for all users globally," it added.

Huawei is likely to lose access to the as well as applications like Maps, Gmail and access to The latest development is expected to benefit competitors like and that sell Android phones.

In the latest March quarter, Huawei was the second largest vendor with global shipment of 59.1 million units and 19 per cent market share, behind that had 71.9 million units shipment (23.1 per cent share), as per research firm

Counterpoint Research Associate Director said the latest development is going to impact the new device sales for Huawei and Honor.

is one of their key countries outside with almost 4 per cent market share, he added.

About 31 million units were shipped in during the January-March 2019 quarter with leading the tally with 29 per cent share and followed by (23 per cent), Vivo (12 per cent), Realme and Oppo (7 per cent each).

Pathak said Huawei can always look at using the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) but that is unlikely to provide a good consumer experience.

"Huawei always put in a lot of effort in integration of hardware and software for a seamless experience. Using AOSP is unlikely to provide a good consumer experience," he said.

AOSP is a version of the Android available through the open source licence.

