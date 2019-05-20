Google limits Huawei's use of Android

has barred from some updates to the operating system, dealing a major blow to the world's second-largest seller. It also means loss of licence for Huawei, forcing it to use the open source version of the

The move comes after the added to a list of companies that American firms cannot trade with unless they have a licence.

In a statement, said it was "complying with the order and reviewing the implications".

According to a report in on Monday, the ban means new phones will no longer be able to access certain apps, like Maps and YouTube, and existing phones will not be able to update their

Google, however, assured that Google Play and security from Google Play Protect will keep functioning on existing Huawei devices.

Huawei said it would continue to provide security updates and to existing Huawei and Honor and It covers all the devices sold as well as in the stock globally.

"Huawei has made substantial contributions to development and growth of Android around the world. As one of Android's key global partners, we have worked closely with their open-source platform to develop an ecosystem that has benefited both users and the industry," the company said.

With a 17 per cent share in the global market, Huawei overtook as the second largest in the first quarter of 2019 after Samsung, according to the Counterpoint Research.

"We will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience to all users globally," Huawei said.

The Chinese earlier this year confirmed that it has developed its own proprietary (OS) and is ready to implement those in case its legal battle with the US leads to a ban on services, like Android and Windows.

