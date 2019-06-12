Huawei's Honor launches 2 new products in India amid US ban

Chinese company Huawei's smart devices brand Wednesday launched two Android-based products in spite of the US barring its companies from supplying software and hardware to the parent firm.

The has barred its companies, including Google, from supplying software and hardware to alleging security risk from the company.

After the US ban, Google-owned platform had said it would comply with the rules on and services like Play & security from Play Protect would keep functioning on existing devices.

services, however, would be available on the two new devices that would go on sale from July, according to the company.

The devices, Pad 5 tablet PCs with 8-inch and 10.1-inch display, are based on the pie platform. The products are priced in the range of Rs 15,499 to Rs 18,999.

While Honor officials have been tight-lipped on their future plans, according to sources closely working with the Huawei's brand, the firm is planning to launch next set of in the third quarter of this calendar year.

In the latest March quarter, Huawei was the second largest vendor with global shipments of 59.1 million units and 19 per cent market share, behind that had 71.9 million units shipment (23.1 per cent share), according to the research firm

Counterpoint Research Associate Director said the latest development is going to impact the new device sales for Huawei and Honor.

is one of their key countries outside with almost four per cent market share, he added.

About 31 million units were shipped in during the January-March 2019 quarter with leading the tally with 29 per cent share and followed by (23 per cent), Vivo (12 per cent), Realme and Oppo (7 per cent each).

