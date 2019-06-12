Social bodies protest toddler's death in borewell, want officials booked

A day after two-year-old was pulled out dead from a 150-foot-deep borewell shaft here, several social organisations Wednesday protested against the and the district authorities for the "failed" rescue operation.

Shops and other commercial establishments remained shut a at several places in Sangrur.

The protesters assembled outside the deputy commissioner's office and demanded the registration of a case against the officials concerned, alleging that a botched up rescue operation led to the child's death.

Heavy security was deployed at the deputy commissioner's office to prevent any untoward incident, officials said.

Fatehvir had fell into the borewell shaft at Bhagwanpura village in the district on June 6.

He was pulled out dead after an unsuccessful rescue operation lasting over four days.

Meanwhile, a Mohali resident, Parminder Singh Sekhon, filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the and in Chandigarh, seeking a policy on borewells.

Making the government, and the Sangrur respondents in his PIL, Sekhon claimed that Fatehvir's death showed "inadequate preparedness" on the part of the authorities concerned.

He sought a direction to the respondents to "formulate a policy regarding the procedure to be adopted while digging borewell and necessary precaution to be taken".

Sekhon, who is also an advocate, sought directions to the respondents for the submission of a status report of the rescue operation.

The next date for hearing on the PIL is June 17.

