Kerala's Shalouf upsets Girish of Railways in Open Snooker

Kerala's Shalouf upset higher-ranked Railway cueist R Girish by four frames to three in the N Manimaran & Kishan Kothari Memorial Open snooker Championship 2019 here Sunday.

Shalouf displayed excellent potting skills while running up a 3-0 lead.

Girish bounced back to level the match at three frames-all.

The then held his nerve to win the decider to send Girish packing.

In another match, Aadesh Kothari of Q-Lounge defeated veteran Rafath Habib of Railways by four frames to three.

The 17-year old Aadesh took the first two frames before Rafath, a former gold medalist fought back.

In the decider, Aadesh held off the Railways cueist's challenge, winning it 41-34.

Meanwhile, the veteran UP went down 4-2 to of Railways.

Results: Round of 32: Shalouf (Kerala) bt R Girish (Railways) 4-3 (77-9, 71-33, 65-33, 30-75(51), 41-57, 37-75, 67-30); (Railways) bt Prabhu (Gymkhana) 4-1 (85-16, 50-61, 90-48, 52-26, 67-2); bt Saranraj (Coimbatore) 4-0 (57-10, 75(62)-8, 60-49, 77-0)'; S Shrikrishna (SVS Club) bt Sree Deepadarshan (TNBSA) 4-0 (101-31, 75-55, 60-21, 65-34).

Daksh Reddy (MCC) bt (Railways) 4-1 (71-43, 81(75)-0, 88-44, 61-42, 85(65)-5); Varun Kumar (MCC) bt Sundarraj (Towers Club) 4-0 (79-16, 62-09, 72-13, 70-23); R Loganathan (TNBSA) bt Naveen (Coimbatore) 4-3 (33-42, 9-45, 68-26, 54-47, 14-46, 74-21, 78-7); B C Karthik bt A Arvind (Railways) 4-2 (55-66, 27-63, 62-34, 66-2, 58-21, 58-11).

Adesh Kothari (Q-Lounge) bt Rafath Habib (Railways) 4-3 (57-32, 74-8, 42-55, 65-35, 09-72, 21-81, 41-34); (SVS Club) bt Venkatesham (Railways) 4-1 (72-21, 61-37, 9-62, 77-31, 63-21); Pandurangaiah (Railways) bt Abhinav (Buddys) (56-19, 70-14, 66-18, 72(62)-7); Saleem 4-0 (61-58, 92-42, 54-37, 56-19); (Railways) bt (Uttar Pradesh) 4-2 (43-74, 80-30, 71-47, 52-31, 22-68, 98(68)-0).

Pre-quarterfinals line-up: Yogesh Kumar vs Anuj Uppal; Daksh Reddy vs Vijay Nichani; vs Mustaq; Shrikrishna vs R Loganathan; Pandurangaiah vs B C Karthik; vs Aadesh Kothari; Varun Kumar vs Faisal Khan; Hanish Sharma vs Shalouf.

