Ashwin set to play six games for Nottinghamshire

Senior off-spinner will be tuning up for the inaugural World Test Championship against by playing in English County for Nottinghamshire.

"Yes, will be playing for the Notts this season. The had already made it clear that any centrally contracted will have automatic rights to play County if that gets an offer. Ashwin's deal is almost final and only the needs to sign his NoC," a senior BCCI functionary privy to the development told on conditions of anonymity.

After inked a deal with Hampshire, it is the turn of to play six division 1 County games for the Nottinghamshire side that also has England's premier fast bowler in their ranks.

This will be Ashwin's second stint in English County, having played four games for during the 2017 season.

It was a fruitful season back then for the 32 year old, who got 20 scalps in four games and also scored 214 runs.

The BCCI has been in touch with the various county sides as they want their top long form specialists to play county every season during June and July.

As of now, Rahane, Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara (with Yorkshire on three year contract) are certain to play the county games.

Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma may also feature in a few games if things fall in place.

As far as the youngsters are concerned, Prithvi Shaw, and will be with the A side in the as a part of the shadow tour before the senior squad embarks on its journey.

World Test Championship will begin soon after the ICC with the Ashes in England starting the event, while the Windies tour India, and hosts -- both in July.

