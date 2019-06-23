Hyd police moots database on security guards in IT hubs

Cyberabad V C has stressed the need for creating a nodal agency to maintain a database of private personnel to help keep a watch on their behaviour and likely criminal activities.

Addressing a meeting of Cyberabad IT Industry heads organised by Society for here recently, said there were almost 2 to 3 lakh guards working in IT hubs under Cyberabad Commissionerate.

"There is a need for creating a nodal agency which will maintain a of all private security personnel so that data related to their behaviour, criminal activities (if any) can be maintained, which any company can use for verification of a particular guard," an official release quoted him as saying.

If the report is negative the company should not recruit such a person, the release added.

will train all the security guards with tactics and intelligence, so that they can report back to the police if they find any doubtful or criminal activity, he said.

Highlighting the importance of installation of CCTV cameras, said they were helping in solving cases in a big way and in a short time.

The said in-one-and-half years as many as 85,000 CCTV cameras had been installed and there was a need for installing another 1,15,000 cameras.

Sajjanar urged security heads of firms to showcase the best practices of their organisations related to security measures they were taking like CCTV, access control system



face recognition, number plate recognition cameras, signage boards, etc. and said if any company needed technical assistance the police team would help.

