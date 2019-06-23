Cong slams Adityanath govt over killing of Dalit girl in Unnao

The on Sunday slammed the BJP government in over the killing of a girl in and alleged that law and order has collapsed in the state.

"The Ajay Singh Bisht rule has become synonymous with atrocities and heinous crimes," Congress' tweeted.

The rape and then killing of a minor girl by hitting her with bricks in is very shameful, he said.

"The law and order situation has collapsed due to the incidents in Kushinagar, Pratapgarh, Muzaffarnagar, Gorakhpur," Surjewala said, referring to recent incidents of crime in the state.

"Is this jungle rule or not," he asked.

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and later killed while she was sleeping with her family members outside their house in a village in on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday



Police said whether the girl, belonging to the community, was raped or not will be clear only after the post-mortem examination.

Surjewala's attack comes days after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, citing severalreportsof killings and rapes in Uttar Pradesh, hadsaid innocents were being subjected to cruelty, but thegovernmentwas not concerned.

"In Uttar Pradesh, innocents are being subjected to cruelty. Women are being pushed to an atmosphere of fear", but the UP government was not concerned," the AllIndiaCongressCommittee (AICC) in-charge of easternUttar Pradesh hadsaid.

