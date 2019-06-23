Minor girl hangs self in Shimla

A 13-year-old girl hanged herself to death in Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday when the girl was at her home and had locked the door of the room where she was watching television, they said



After there was no response from her for a long time, the girl's father broke open the door and found her hanging from the ceiling with a scarf (dupatta) around her neck, police said.

The family took her to the and Hospital (IGMC) here, where doctors declared her brought dead, they said.

The girl was a student of class 7 in Dhalli school and was at home due to holiday, they said.

Prime facie, it seems to be a suicide case, though the exact cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem, the police said.

There was a partial ligature mark on the girl's neck and the scarf used in the act has been take into possession, they said.

The post-mortem will be conducted at the IGMC on Sunday and the inquest proceedings have been initiated, the police said.

A case has been registered under section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the investigation is underway, they said.

