I accept peoples verdict, need for introspection: Kushwaha

Rashtriya Lok Party and former Upendra Kushwaha, who is trailing from both and constituencies, Thursday accepted peoples verdict with all grace and said its time for the to introspect.

Janata Ka Nirnay Sir (I humbly accept peoples verdict). Its time for introspection for Mahagathbandhan/UPA instead of making accusations against anyone. This is neither the victory of any candidate nor of those who are in power in state government. This is rather the result of opposition leaders failure to read the mood of the people, Kushwaha said in a tweet.

Kushwaha further tweeted that there is a need to adopt a strong and serious strategy to carry further the battle in future.

We have to move in this direction without wasting time anymore, he said.

NDA is leading on 38 out of 40 seats of whereas RJD-led five parties has been completely routed in the 2019 in the state with opposition RJD and leading on one each seat in the counting held so far.

RLSP Kushwaha, who contested from and constituencies, is trailing in both seats. Kushwaha is trailing by over 1,50,000 votes in to BJP's Nityanand Rai while he is behind by 53,000 votes in to his JD(U) rival Mahabali Singh.

In 2014, Kushwaha's RLSP being a part of the NDA had won all the three seats it had contested in and Kushwaha himself had romped home from Karakat. He was made Union of state for HRD in the

He left NDA on the eve of the current and joined which gave the party 5 seats in RLSP is substantially trailing to its rivals in all the five seats.

It may be noted that Kushwaha had on Tuesday last charged that attempts were being made to manipulate Lok Sabha poll results in favor of the ruling NDA and warned blood may spill on the streets on account of tremendous public anger.

