RLSP chief Kushwaha to contest from two LS seats

Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha will fight the Lok Sabha polls from two seats -- Karakat and Ujiarpur, the party announced on Wednesday.
Kushwaha will file his nomination papers from Ujiarpur seat on April 9 and from Karakat on April 25. Ujiarpur seat is currently held by Nityanand Rai, BJP's Bihar unit chief.
Kushwaha presently represents KarakatLokSabha seat.
A key ally of "Mahagathbandhan," RLSP released its list of candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.
The party has fielded Brajesh Singh from West Champaran, Akash Kumar Singh from East Champaran and Bhudev Choudhary from Jamui Lok Sabha seat, currently held by Chirag Paswan, son of Ram Vilas Paswan.
The "Mahagathbandhan" parties had announced the list of candidates for the ensuing polls on March 29.
However, RLSP at that point of time did not announce its candidates. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had said that RLSP would announce its list of candidates on a later date.
The Congress party too has not announced its candidates from Patna Sahib and Valmikinagar yet. It is believed that the party may field BJP rebels Shatrughan Sinha and Kirti Jha Azad from these seats respectively.
Polls for the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar are scheduled to be conducted in all seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
