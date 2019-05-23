Nepal Prime Minister congratulates Modi for poll win

-
Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Thursday congratulated his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for a "landslide victory" in the general elections and hoped to work closely with him in future.
As the early trends in the vote count indicated a resounding victory for Modi, Oli posted a tweet wishing him a successful tenure.
"I extend warmest congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for landslide election victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. I wish all success ahead. I look forward to working closely with you," he tweeted.
Prime Minister Modi led his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) towards what looks set to be a resounding victory for a second term in office.
With the elections establishing 68-year-old Modi as the most popular leader in decades in India, the partial vote count released by the Election Commission showed that BJP was expected to surpass its 2014 performance.
