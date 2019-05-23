Nepal Prime Minister congratulates Modi for poll win

Nepalese K P on Thursday congratulated his Indian counterpart for a "landslide victory" in the and hoped to work closely with him in future.

As the early trends in the vote count indicated a resounding victory for Modi, posted a tweet wishing him a successful tenure.

"I extend warmest congratulations to @narendramodi ji for landslide election victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. I wish all success ahead. I look forward to working closely with you," he tweeted.

led his towards what looks set to be a resounding victory for a second term in office.

With the elections establishing 68-year-old as the most popular in decades in India, the partial vote count released by the showed that BJP was expected to surpass its 2014 performance.

