Nepal Prime Minister congratulates Modi for poll win

Press Trust of India  |  Kathmandu 

Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Thursday congratulated his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for a "landslide victory" in the general elections and hoped to work closely with him in future.

As the early trends in the vote count indicated a resounding victory for Modi, Oli posted a tweet wishing him a successful tenure.

"I extend warmest congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for landslide election victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. I wish all success ahead. I look forward to working closely with you," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi led his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) towards what looks set to be a resounding victory for a second term in office.

With the elections establishing 68-year-old Modi as the most popular leader in decades in India, the partial vote count released by the Election Commission showed that BJP was expected to surpass its 2014 performance.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 15:26 IST

