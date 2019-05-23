SKM wins Sangha seat, leading in 8 seats, SDF ahead in four

The opposition Krantikari Morcha (SKM) won the seat and is leading in eight constituencies while the ruling Democratic Front is ahead in four, election officials said.

has 32 Assembly seats.

Sitting MLA and SKM candidate won the seat defeating his nearest Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) rival Tshering Lama by 618 votes, they said.

The SKM is leading in eight seats - Gyalshing Barnayak, Kabi Lungchuk, Khamdong Singtam, Lachen Mangan, Shyari, Soreng Chakong, West Pendam and Yoksam Tashiding.

and SDP supremo Pawan Kumar Chamling is leading from both Namchi Sinhhithang and Poklak Kamrang seats by 146 and 2,499 votes respectively.

In Gyalshing-barnyak seat, Lok Nath Sharma of the SKM is ahead of his nearest SDF rival by 1,814 votes.

SKM candidate is leading from Kabi Lungchuk Assembly seat against his nearest SDF rival Ugen Nedup Bhutia.

In Khamdong-singtam seat, SKM nominee Mani Kumar Sharma is ahead of his nearest SDF rival by 873 votes.

SDF candidate is leading by 97 votes against his nearest SKM rival

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)