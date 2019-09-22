I have always believed in marriage: Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland says it was fun playing a character who doesn't believe in the institution of marriage, a polar opposite of who she is, in rom-com "The Wedding Year".

The "Modern Family" star said playing Mara, a commitment-phobic woman who attends a series of nuptials with her boyfriend (Tyler James Williams) was eye-opening.

"I have always believed in marriage. I fortunately have parents who are not divorced and who have had a very loving and healthy relationship from the get-go. So if you don't believe in marriage, that was a big deal breaker for me before I got engaged.

"It was a lot of fun to delve into the psychology of Mara's views because I didn't fully understand it. It was a lot of fun to be able to go into her ticks and see why she's wired the way that she is. I know a lot of people like that, so it was really fun to be able to talk about their experiences with their parents and really create this character," Hyland told The Hollywood Reporter.

She also served as an executive producer.

"The Wedding Year" is in theatres, barely two months after Hyland got engaged to "Bachelor in Paradise" star Wells Adams.

