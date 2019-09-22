Overnight rain in Delhi brings temperature down

Overnight rain in parts of the national capital brought the mercury down, the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Sunday.

The minimum temperature recorded on Sunday morning was 23.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

Humidity was recorded at 89 per cent. The Safdarjung observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded 23.4 mm rainfall while the Palam observatory recorded 33.4 mm rainfall.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy skies with the possibility of light to moderate rainfall and thundershower. The maximum temperature on Sunday is likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius while the minimum on Monday is likely to be around 23 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 35.2 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 26.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

