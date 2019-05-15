'I have taken the decision to leave Atletico' - Griezmann

French striker has told Atletico Madrid he will leave them in the close season, the Spanish club said on

The 28-year-old Griezmann has a contract until 2023 with Atletico, but has a buy out clause of 120 million euros (USD 134 million) and has been the target of several approaches from rivals

" has told the club he will not continue as a Rojiblanco (red and white, the club's colours) next season," the club said on Tuesday.

Within a few moments the then posted a video explaining himself.

"After speaking with Cholo ( Diego Simeone), then with and the people in the hierarchy of the club I wanted to speak with you, the fans, who have always given me a lot of love," said Griezmann, wearing a plain black t-shirt in front of a simple white background behind him.

"I wanted to tell you I have taken the decision to leave," said the French 2018 winner.

"I have had five wonderful seasons here and you will always be in my heart," said the affable forward known for doing dances from the video game Fortnite, when celebrating his goals.

"The truth is it has been difficult to take this route but it is what I feel I need and I would like to thank all of you for the love you have shown me during these five years."



With 133 goals in 252 games at Atletico the attacker has been ever-present and has rarely been unfit or injured.

He was a up in 2016, losing to arch-rivals Real Madrid. In 2018 however Atletico beat in the final.

Griezmann finished third for the Ballon d'Or in 2016, after lost in the final to at and was a huge presence as Les Bleus romped to a memorable win at 2018 after which he also finished third for the Ballon d'Or.

