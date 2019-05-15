Maha: Man killed as car falls in pit dug for drainage work

A 31-year-old man was killed on Wednesday morning after his car fell into an pit dug up for drainage work in city of Maharashtra, an said.

The incident took place around 6.15 am near Mulla Baug bus depot here, he said.

The victim, Sachin Kakodkar, was driving his car from a housing society here towards Ghodbunder Road when the vehicle accidentally fell into the pit dug for laying a drainage pipeline, Thane's regional disaster management cell chief said.

A civic rescue team rushed to the spot and pulled out the car from the pit, he said.

Kakodkar was taken out of the car rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said.

The drainage work was being carried out by a private contractor, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)