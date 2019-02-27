I hope he will return home soon: Rahul Gandhi on IAF pilot missing in action

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed his anguish over the missing IAF pilot, who Pakistan claims to be in their custody.

India is yet to confirm that the pilot is in the custody of Pakistan army, only stating that one pilot was missing in action.

"I'm sorry to hear that one of our brave IAF pilots is missing. I hope he will return home soon, unharmed. We stand by our armed forces in these difficult times," tweeted Gandhi.

First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 18:25 IST

