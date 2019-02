I-League: Chennai inch closer to title with 3-1 win over Mariners

Table-toppers FC inched closer to their maiden Hero title defeating 3-1 at the here Sunday.

FC, who have been leading the pack since the start of the season, have 40 points under their belt from 17 games. Second-placed Real are seven adrift of them whereas East Bengal are eight points shy of the pole.

Mohun Bagan, whose league hope has blown up long ago, will stay stranded in the sixth spot with 26 points from 18 matches.

FC fired in three quick goals through Sandro (8th), (15th) and (23th). got the only consolation goal in the 37th minute but the damage has been already done by then.

Nestor Gordillo, who was in the staggering form since the kick-off, scored one and created a couple to pave the win for his team. He was bestowed with the Hero of the Match silver ball and the cheque for his annihilating display tonight.

Attacks in regular intervals through the combination of Edwin, Nestor and Manzi seemed threatening enough for who seemed to falter in their defence but somehow kept the charging southerners from scoring the first in the first 5 minutes.

Chennai's efforts soon yielded result breaking into the defence line of when Nestor chipped it from the centre-circle over Mohun Bagan to draw the first blood in the 8th minute.

Chennai continued their free-flowing and took only six minutes to double the lead. On a quick counter-attacking move, and Nestor played a 1-2 to take it forward.

Nestor darted in a terrific pass to an onrushing Sandro who did no mistake to rattle the net in the 14th minute.

Mohun Bagan seemed to be rattled and unable to work around an alternative to counter the continuous attacks from Chennai City FC and matters got worse when Chennai City FC pumped in their third goal in the 23rd Minute through to take the scoreline to 3-0 with still two quarters to go for the first half.

Nestor took it on his own to cut in from the left before passing it to who was surprisingly left completely unmarked. Manzi kept his calm to net his 19th goal of the league to put his team in the driver's seat.

came to the rescue of the visitors when he scored a brilliant goal on the rebound in the 37th minute to bring some hope to the Mariners' squad.

While the first half was eventful with Chennai City stamping their authority, owning the lions share of possession, the second half started with Mohun Bagan trying to stage a comeback into the game, but lack of a good finish restricted them from reducing the two-goal deficit.

Chennai City FC, on the other hand, kept up with their ante and kept pressing hard at short intervals but somewhere could not find a good finish to increase the lead.

The game got into an interesting turn in the 79th minute when Nestor fed Manzi with a sublime through ball to see the latter gunning down to score his second.

Shilton Paul, who didn't have a nice outing tonight, couldn't do much but push the onrushing Manzi outside the box which left the referee with no other option but to give him the marching orders.

was brought in to safeguard the woodwork immediately and the youngster somehow managed to restrict the scoreline unchanged until the final whistle.

Chennai City FC will now fly to to face Red Machines on March 1, while the Mariners will host Indian Arrows on the last day of February.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)