I-League: Plaza's brace earn Churchill a 3-2 win over Chennai , keeps title-race alive

struck twice as Brothers dampened City's plan of securing their maiden title with a dramatic 3-2 win to keep the title-race alive, here Friday.

Current table toppers City drew the first blood in the 29th minute through R but Plaza (38th) restored parity for the hosts.

The Red Machines took the lead through (50') once again but it was (69') who did no mistake to convert from the penalty spot.

Their efforts went to waste as Hero of the completed his brace (71st) to help his team secure a victory at the Tilak Maidan here.

With this win, Brothers elevated to third place with 34 points while City FC continue to lead the table with 40 points, four points ahead of second-placed East Bengal.

East Bengal will now need to win their next match against on March 3 to stay afloat in the title hunt.

Anything except a win for the Red and Golds would seal the title for the Southerners, courtesy their superior head-to-head record.

started on a safe note as unlike their normal attacking style, it seemed they were trying to soak in the pressure with Brothers pressing hard right from the start.

Plaza, and were combining well to breach the FC defence time and again but somehow couldn't find a way to finish their attempts.

A foul by on Nestor Gordillo earned the visitors a free kick at the top of the box.

Spanish Sandro's free-kick, after a deflection from Plaza, gave Chennai the lead in the 29th minute. Churchill Brothers, thereafter, went on attacking in regular intervals through the combination of and to feed Plaza time and again.

Their efforts soon yielded a result when Plaza successfully tapped it in from an inch-perfect cross by in the 38th minute.

The first half ended with the scoreboard locked at 1-1.

The second half began with Chennai pressing hard for the lead but it was again Churchill Brothers who turned around the game on its head. Following a clever interception, Churchill took the lead soon through taking the scoreline to 2-1 to the hosts' favour.

Churchill Brothers thereafter never really stopped trying hard to score their but timely interceptions from FC ensured the visitors aren't faced with more difficult situations.

Chennai City FC, who played a lot around the midfield Friday, tried a lot from the counter-attacks.

Owing to a by inside the penalty box, Chennai City FC were awarded a penalty. made no mistake to restore the parity for Chennai City FC in the 69th minute.

However, Churchill cut their joy short by scoring the eventual winner within two minutes.

Thereafter, the game was mostly about Churchill Brothers attacking in bits but missing targets while Chennai City failed to breach the sturdy Churchill defence till the end to confirm a win for the Goan outfit in their final home game.

