Air Marshal R D Mathur assumes charge as Air Officer

Press Trust of India  |  Shillong 

Air Marshal R D Mathur on Friday assumed charge as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Air Command of the Indian Air Force here, an official said.

An alumnus of St Joseph's Academy, Dehradun, the Air Marshal had joined the National Defence Academy in 1978 and was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force in June 1982, defence spokesperson Ratnakar Singh said in a statement.

He said the officer has commanded a frontline fighter squadron and an airbase in the western sector.

The Air Marshal was also posted as Principal Director of Information & Electronics Warfare, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Space) at Air HQ New Delhi, Air Defence Commander at HQ Eastern Air Command, and Senior Air Staff Officer at HQ South Western Air Command in Gandhinagar.

With over 5,000 hours of flying, he is a qualified flying instructor and an instrument rating examiner, Singh said.

His wife Shipra Mathur also took over as the president of Air Force Wives Welfare Association (Regional) on Friday.

First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 21:05 IST

