East Bengal drop points against Churchill Brothers, unbeaten run ends

Brothers came from behind to hold title aspirants East Bengal to a 1-1 draw and end the home team's dream run in the I-League, here Sunday.

came to haunt his former side as the East Bengal discard stunned a strong crowd of 43,768 with a perfect finish in the 68th minute at the

But the two-time former champions' lead lasted just 10 minutes with Kassim Aidara flicking in a header from a stunning Lalrindika Ralte cross to bring draw level.

The draw meant East Bengal (32) could not go level with leaders FC (34) but jumped past (32) on goal difference to occupy the second place.

This was East Bengal's penultimate home game of the season and they will next face Aizawl FC on February 25, before concluding their campaign with three away games against Real Kashmir, and

For Churchill, who took a fine lead against the run of play, it was a massive blow to their title hopes as they remained on fourth place with 31 points. The Goans have two matches left.

will rue the clumsy defending by who brought down substitute from a heavy touch.

With Lalram Chullova missing from just outside the box few minutes back, Lalrindika took the strike and delivered a world-class leftfooter that zoomed into the net taking a deflection from Aidara.

Earlier, an unchanged East Bengal who had demolished Shillong Lajong 5-0, failed to go ahead against a compact Brothers set up.

The Goans, in fact, dominated the possession and got a chance in the 14th minute but Chesterpaul Lyngdoh's shot from Plaza pass sailed over the crossbar.

As anxiety started to grip the home camp, East Bengal finally got a chance just before the break when received a square pass from Ernique Esqueda and found himself in a one-on-one position with Vigneshwaran Baskaran.

But full credit goes to for thwarted the Spaniard's strike from close range.

too saved a chance when he thwarted Nenad Novakovic's header from a corner.

Churchill went in for an over defensive approach employing nine players in the backline in the final 30 minutes.

As it turned out, Plaza scored the opening goal against his former team with some lack of communication in East Bengal midfield.

Plaza made a perfect run after being set up cleverly by from the left flank as he was waiting for the space behind the back.

With to beat, Plaza cleverly changed his direction to shoot past Dagar with a cool-headed finish to bring up his 18th goal, two ahead of in the race for golden boot.

The stunning equaliser lifted East Bengal as they kept pressing hard but the Goans managed to hold on.

