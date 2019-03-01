Spinner Alex Hartley added to England women's T20 squad

England women have added left-arm spinner to their T20 squad for the upcoming three -match series against hosts

" (has been) added to the England's T20 squad," said the team's media to the media Friday.

The 25-year-old Hartley has so far just played three T20s, the last of which against in in March last year.

Earlier, all-rounder Sophie Ecclestone, who was originally named in the England T20 squad, was ruled out of the third ODI and the T20 series after she suffered a fracture on her hand.

Sophie also bowls left-arm spin.

England, who lost the ODI series 1-2, are set to play three T20 matches against India, with the series opener getting underway in Guwahati on March 4.

It was also announced that these games have now been rescheduled to start at 11 AM instead of the earlier announced 10 AM start.

England women's T20 squad: Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley (Middlesex), Georgia Elwiss, Amy Jones, (captain), Laura Marsh, Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, Lauren Winfield, and

